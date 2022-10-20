Marion County residents were in the Halloween spirit searching for strange and weird items

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Goons, ghouls, and goblins haunted Marion County for a strange and unusual night out. Halloween is just twelve days away, but residents in Ocala were already in the spirit.

People dressed up in their costumes for the first-ever “The Oddities Marketplace.” Weird items like bone art, strange paintings, and dead bugs were out for people to see. There was also a Ghostbusters-themed car for visitors to take pictures.

“I know growing up for me Halloween was a big deal so to see these kids come out of the truck or treats and get to be something else for the day be a superhero, be a monster whatever you want to be and they get to live that out for a day and get candy. Seeing the joy and happiness from those kids is like the biggest thing for me,” said organizer Matt Gray.

There will be a trunk or treat at the Ocala Downtown Market on October 30 from 4-8pm.

