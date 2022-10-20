Marion County sheriff’s on the search for a burglar
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 12:18 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a burglar they say stole about 1800 dollars worth of items from a gas station.
Deputies say the thief broke into a Marathon Station along SE Maricamp Road.
They say the culprit stole cash, tobacco products, and alcohol.
