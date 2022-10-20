Marion County sheriff’s on the search for a burglar

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a burglar they say stole about 1800 dollars worth of items from a gas station.

Deputies say the thief broke into a Marathon Station along SE Maricamp Road.

They say the culprit stole cash, tobacco products, and alcohol.

