Marion County sheriff’s on the search for a burglar

Sheriff's in Marion County are on the lookout for a burglar.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 12:18 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a burglar they say stole about 1800 dollars worth of items from a gas station.

Deputies say the thief broke into a Marathon Station along SE Maricamp Road.

They say the culprit stole cash, tobacco products, and alcohol.

