Murder suspect from Hernando County caught in Putnam County

Reynol Gonzalez, wanted in Hernando County for murder is caught in Putnam County.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 12:18 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - A murder suspect is behind bars after deputies located him in Putnam County.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested 25-year-old Reynol Gonzalez on a warrant from Hernando County.

Officials say they were able figure out where he was staying and what he was driving.

Gonzalez was taken into custody during a traffic stop.

He’s being held in the Putnam County jail while he waits to be extradited back to Hernando County.

