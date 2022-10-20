Murder suspect from Hernando County caught in Putnam County

INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - A murder suspect is behind bars after deputies located him in Putnam County.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested 25-year-old Reynol Gonzalez on a warrant from Hernando County.

Officials say they were able figure out where he was staying and what he was driving.

Gonzalez was taken into custody during a traffic stop.

He’s being held in the Putnam County jail while he waits to be extradited back to Hernando County.

