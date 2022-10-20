NCFL home sales drop, prices keep climbing

Florida Realtors will release the home sale numbers for the month of September
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Home sale prices continued to rise in September in defiance of falling home sales in North Central Florida.

According to numbers released by Florida Realtors on Thursday morning, home sales in North Central Florida are down significantly. In Gainesville, 27 percent fewer homes were sold last month compared to the same time last year. In Ocala, home sales are down 25 percent.

The average price of a home is still higher in both markets each of the last three months.

The cost of buying a home in Gainesville and Ocala is still cheaper than the state average, which is now nearly $404,000.

HOME SALE PRICESSEPTEMBERAUGUSTJULY
GAINESVILLE8%13%19%
OCALA13%19%25%

