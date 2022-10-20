Ocala city officials will hold a meeting to talk about a plan re-draw city council districts

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala city officials will host a meeting to talk about a plan to re-draw city council districts next week.

The meeting will cover a proposed redistricting map, and staff will be available to answer questions.

It will take place from 6:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 27 at the MLK First Responders’ Campus on NW MLK Jr. Ave.

