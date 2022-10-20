Ocala Police arrest man on 20 counts of possession of child porn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Ocala was arrested after officers found hundreds of sexually explicit photos and videos of children on an account linked to him.

Ocala Police Department officers say on Sept. 7 they began investigating Richard Delano Threet, 22, after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. The organization reported numerous files containing child pornography were linked to Threet’s Twitter account, phone number, and IP address.

A SWAT team raided Threet’s home on Oct. 19 to execute a search warrant. Detectives took his phone and found child porn files.

He faces 20 counts of child pornography and one count of unlawful use of a two-way communication device. He is being held on a $21,000 bond at the Marion County Jail.

