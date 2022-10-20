Ocala Police arrest man on 20 counts of possession of child porn

Richard Threet arrested by Ocala Police
Richard Threet arrested by Ocala Police(OPD)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Ocala was arrested after officers found hundreds of sexually explicit photos and videos of children on an account linked to him.

Ocala Police Department officers say on Sept. 7 they began investigating Richard Delano Threet, 22, after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. The organization reported numerous files containing child pornography were linked to Threet’s Twitter account, phone number, and IP address.

A SWAT team raided Threet’s home on Oct. 19 to execute a search warrant. Detectives took his phone and found child porn files.

RELATED: Student driving in residential area hits and kills pedestrian

He faces 20 counts of child pornography and one count of unlawful use of a two-way communication device. He is being held on a $21,000 bond at the Marion County Jail.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Ian causes a tree to fall on a home in Gainesville
HURRICANE IAN Live Blog: Ian Heads to South Carolina
Lucian Flaitz, 29, ALachua County Jail booking photo
High Springs teenager sent to ER after cook makes burger laced with THC oil
Residents said this will cause flooding and ruin the agriculture.
Marion County residents react to a potential housing development coming to their area
Polk County Deputy Sheriff Blane lane, 21, killed in the line of duty
21-year-old Polk County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed serving felony warrant

Latest News

Dance Alive: Dracula
Student driving in residential area hits and kills pedestrian
Student driving in residential area hits and kills pedestrian
Levy, Gilchrist County residents warned about escaped inmate in the area
Levy, Gilchrist County residents warned about escaped inmate in the area
Frank Desalvo, Gilchrist County Jail booking photo
Levy, Gilchrist County deputies find escaped inmate