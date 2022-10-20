Quilters of Alachua County Day Guild distributes items to local charities
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Quilters of Alachua County Day Guild distributing items to local charities.
The event will begin at 9 am at the Senior Recreation Center, 5701 NW 34th Blvd.
Over 200 quilts, tote bags, and more will be showcased.
