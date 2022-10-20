The Salvation Army of Gainesville registering for ‘Angel Tree’ program

By Kristin Chase
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Angel Tree assistance program provides Christmas gifts for children 12 and under.

Registration for families to receive gifts will be Monday, October 24th through Wednesday, October 27th.

Those interested must go to the Salvation Army location in Gainesville and must have proof of living in Alachua County, ID, social security, and proof of income and expenses.

Bring a wish list of clothing and toys for the child.

If interested in sponsoring an angel, an “Angel Tree” will be set up at the Oaks Mall across from Dillard’s starting in November.

Gifts must be dropped off by December 17th to be ready for delivery on December 20th.

CLICK HERE for more information.

