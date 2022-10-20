‘School is supposed to be safe’: An arrest leads to a lockdown in Eastside Elementary school

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY Fla. (WCJB) - A fight just outside of Eastside Elementary school in Columbia County led to the arrest of 21-year-old Tyrese Bradley and 19-year-old Ja Marion Terry, who were armed.

“Of course, you hear somebody has a gun around the school and you have children at the school I guess terrifying but I think the school handled it well the children were safe,” said parent Ashley Larson.

An Eastside Elementary Resource Deputy noticed the argument involving the two men, who were yelling across the street from the school.

Residents who live near the campus said it’s not the first time the school has been placed on lockdown.

“Living this close, and these kids nowadays and the stuff they’re watching on tv in the game and they’re playing it doesn’t surprise me,” shared neighbor Janie Castillo.

The deputy noticed one of the men was armed and that’s when the school was placed on lockdown. Parents said they worried after receiving a notice from the administration.

“Well it is a little concerning that parents don’t find out till after the fact but I guess I should be happy that they’re not worrying about notifying parents before they protect the kids,” stated parent Staci Pringle.

Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies said the two men fled on foot from law enforcement.

“I do feel confident in the sheriff’s office here in Lake City so I was thankful to see that was Saydi when I picked her up from school she was happy,” said Pringle.

After the chase, the two men were arrested and taken to the Columbia County jail.

The Eastside Elementary school administration denied comment on the arrest. The school schedule went back to normal.

