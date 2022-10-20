State board requires Alachua County School District to update LGBTQ-support guides

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB/NSF) - Alachua County is one of 11 school districts that submitted LGBTQ-support guides to state education officials this fall and will have to update policies, according to the Florida Department of Education.

Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. in August directed staff members to “pull” district support guides to review their content.

Senior Chancellor Jacob Oliva told members of the State Board of Education that 31 districts submitted support guides and policies, with 11 required to update the documents to comply with state laws. Oliva said he expects the districts to update the policies by the next state board meeting in January.

”We are going to ensure that they are able to do that. If we find that a district is not compliant, then we would probably bring them in front of the state board to discuss why,” said Oliva.

Scrutiny of support guides came after State Board of Education members expressed concerns about some of the guides.

Florida lawmakers in 2021 and 2022 passed measures that supporters say are aimed at strengthening parents’ rights. But the laws have sparked heated debates, in part about whether they could potentially “out” LGBTQ students.

The measures included a 2021 law known as the Parents’ Bill of Rights, which is designed to give families access to information about their students’ education and health care.

