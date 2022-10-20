Teen driver hit and killed Ocala man

Ocala, Fla. (WCJB) -State troopers reported that a 17-year-old struck and killed a 63-year-old man with his car. The teen was reportedly headed to school when he hit the pedestrian.

The accident happened on the Eastbound lane of Juniper Road and Juniper Pass Drive at 7:11 a.m.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene from his fatal injuries.

One woman told TV20 she saw the body on the side of road for some time during the investigation.

Melody Prouty who is a resident said Juniper Road has always had an issue with speeding and something should to be done to prevent an accident like this from happening again.

“Possibly put in speed bumps to kind of slow traffic and parents educating their children on being more aware of their environment,” said Prouty. “Maybe an increase presence of the police just patrolling making sure people are doing the speed limit correctly.”

Investigators are still working to determine if the teen was speeding at the time of the crash.

