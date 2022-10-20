WATCH: Man with machete knocks on Fla. couple’s door

LAUDERHILL, Fla. (WSVN) - Residents in a South Florida neighborhood are scared after a well-dressed man wielding a machete knocked on their doors in the wee hours of the morning.

Residents in a Lauderhill neighborhood are concerned about the motives of an unknown, machete-wielding man caught on camera knocking on their doors with the large blade.

Video shows the man around 5:30 a.m. Monday approach one couple’s home wearing a tucked-in dress shirt and tie. He held a machete in one hand, used it to knock on the front door, then left.

“I see some random dude just come knocking on the door with the back of a machete,” the male victim said. “Then, he just disappears as quick as he came.”

The couple who provided the surveillance video wanted to remain anonymous due to safety concerns.

“It’s so mysterious that we have no idea whatsoever of his intent,” the female victim said.

Right before the mystery man knocked on the couple’s door, the two say across the street, the same scenario occurred.

“They saw the same thing that he went up to their front door in the exact same way and did the same,” the female victim said.

The concerned couple, who have a 4-year-old son, say they have no idea who the man is or why he’s knocking on doors with a machete.

“He didn’t look like someone who… was just, I guess, lost or confused. He seemed very intentional, very business-like, like he was dressed for business, just with the machete,” the female victim said.

The incident has been reported to police, who agree the situation is bizarre, but they say, as of right now, it doesn’t appear any crimes have been committed.

However, police say they do want other residents in the area to check their cameras for video. They want to identify the man and figure out what he was doing and if he needs help.

The couple whose door the man knocked on are also looking for answers. For now, they remain uneasy and want to make sure their neighbors are aware of what happened.

“We just hope somebody knows who the person is, that way we have peace of mind of what happens… We don’t want the person coming around again, right? So, we want to know exactly who it is,” the male victim said.

Since the incident, authorities have increased patrols in the neighborhood.

