Youth football coach shot dead in front of players

A beloved youth football coach was killed in a Tuesday shooting.
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - A youth football team is mourning their beloved coach after he was shot and killed Tuesday night after practice.

Jermaine Knox, 37, died in front of his players outside the College Hill Recreation Facility on Larch Avenue, WXIX reported.

Knox coached the youth football team that uses the park to practice and play games.

Another man was shot as well. Knox and the other victim were standing in the street after practice when a third man approached and started shooting, according to police.

The second victim was hit in the leg and is expected to recover.

Jermaine Knox, 37, died in front of his players outside the College Hill Recreation Facility on...
Jermaine Knox, 37, died in front of his players outside the College Hill Recreation Facility on Larch Avenue.(Cincinnati Police Department)

Al Gray lives across the street from the park. He said he heard an argument late Tuesday night that prompted him to look out his window.

“I saw the car that was surrounded here pull out from the lot down there at the rec center and pull up here to the stop sign,” Gray said. “The guy got out of the car on his phone and stumbled over there and died.”

Community activist Mitchell Morris was also at the scene Tuesday night. He wonders how anyone can kill a man in front of kids.

“That made it double bad,” he said. “No one should have to live like that. Nobody should have to live life around this type of gun violence.”

Morris said a park should be a safe space for children and adults, not a scene where a man loses his life.

“We got babies that are being victims now, just the mental part of it,” he said. “When things like that happen, you think about the kids, so we just got to wrap our arms around them and the parents and people in the neighborhood and let them know this is going to be all right.”

No suspect information or motive has been released.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Ian causes a tree to fall on a home in Gainesville
HURRICANE IAN Live Blog: Ian Heads to South Carolina
Lucian Flaitz, 29, ALachua County Jail booking photo
High Springs teenager sent to ER after cook makes burger laced with THC oil
Residents said this will cause flooding and ruin the agriculture.
Marion County residents react to a potential housing development coming to their area
Play of the Week
Poll: High School Football Play of the Week
Polk County Deputy Sheriff Blane lane, 21, killed in the line of duty
21-year-old Polk County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed serving felony warrant

Latest News

Former Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday delivered a warning.
Pence: 'No room' in conservatism for 'apologists for Putin'
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
The Salvation Army of Gainesville registering for ‘Angel Tree’ program
The Salvation Army of Gainesville registering for ‘Angel Tree’ program
The Salvation Army of Gainesville registering for ‘Angel Tree’ program
The Salvation Army of Gainesville registering for ‘Angel Tree’ program
Quilters Guild of Alachua County distributes items to local charities
Quilters of Alachua County Day Guild distributes items to local charities