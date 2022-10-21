27th Annual Powell Family Memorial Event to host Toys for Tots event

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Columbia County Toys for Tots campaign kicks off this week at the 27th Annual Powell Family Memorial Event.

The event is being held at All-Tech Raceway, located at 1024 SW Howell Rd in Lake City.

The event began on Wednesday of this week and runs until Saturday. The grandstand opens at 3 p.m. and ends at midnight. The pit gate opens earlier beginning at noon.

Kids 6 and under are free, ages 7-12 are $20, and adults are $40 for the grandstand portion of the event.

For the pit gate, ages 12 and under are free, with ages 13 and up at $15.

