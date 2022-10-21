27th Annual Powell Family Memorial Event to host Toys for Tots event

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Columbia County Toys for Tots campaign kicks off this week at the 27th Annual Powell Family Memorial Event.

The event is being held at All-Tech Raceway, located at 1024 SW Howell Rd in Lake City.

The event began on Wednesday of this week and runs until Saturday. The grandstand opens at 3 p.m. and ends at midnight. The pit gate opens earlier beginning at noon.

Kids 6 and under are free, ages 7-12 are $20, and adults are $40 for the grandstand portion of the event.

For the pit gate, ages 12 and under are free, with ages 13 and up at $15.

