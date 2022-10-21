Alachua County Fire Rescue saves burning mobile home in Waldo.

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WALDO, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Fire Rescue crews say nobody was hurt in a fire near Waldo.

Crews on Friday responded to Northeast CR 1471.

The fire started in a shed, and moved into a double-wide mobile home.

Firefighters were able to put the flames.

