Alachua County Fire Rescue saves burning mobile home in Waldo.
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WALDO, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Fire Rescue crews say nobody was hurt in a fire near Waldo.
Crews on Friday responded to Northeast CR 1471.
The fire started in a shed, and moved into a double-wide mobile home.
Firefighters were able to put the flames.
