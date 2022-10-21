Annual Red Ribbon Week in Ocala aims to reduce impact of drugs on youth

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Community Council Against Substance Abuse is a sponsor for Marion County’s annual Red Ribbon Week.

The council aims to reduce the impact of alcohol, marijuana, tobacco, and other drugs on the youth of the community.

This kickoff event begins at 5 p.m. on Friday and is being held at the Ocala Drive-In, located at 4850 S Pine Ave.

