Annual Red Ribbon Week in Ocala aims to reduce impact of drugs on youth
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Community Council Against Substance Abuse is a sponsor for Marion County’s annual Red Ribbon Week.
The council aims to reduce the impact of alcohol, marijuana, tobacco, and other drugs on the youth of the community.
TRENDING: ‘You have to always watch your back’: Residents react to inmate captured after escaping the Gilchrist County jail
This kickoff event begins at 5 p.m. on Friday and is being held at the Ocala Drive-In, located at 4850 S Pine Ave.
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.