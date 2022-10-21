Annual Red Ribbon Week in Ocala aims to reduce impact of drugs on youth

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Community Council Against Substance Abuse is a sponsor for Marion County’s annual Red Ribbon Week.

The council aims to reduce the impact of alcohol, marijuana, tobacco, and other drugs on the youth of the community.

This kickoff event begins at 5 p.m. on Friday and is being held at the Ocala Drive-In, located at 4850 S Pine Ave.

