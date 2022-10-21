Box truck fire blocks I-75 near High Springs

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 3:58 PM EDT
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - All lanes of Interstate 75 Southbound were blocked after a box truck burst into flames.

High Springs Fire Department and Alachua County Fire Rescue crews responded to the fire on I-75 at the County Road 235A overpass.

Since the incident began, one lane southbound was re-opened using the outside breakdown lane. The left lane of I-75 Northbound was briefly closed and reopened.

Firefighters ask drivers to use caution and expect delays.

No injuries have been reported.

