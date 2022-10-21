Box truck fire blocks I-75 near High Springs

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - All lanes of Interstate 75 Southbound were blocked after a box truck burst into flames.

High Springs Fire Department and Alachua County Fire Rescue crews responded to the fire on I-75 at the County Road 235A overpass.

Since the incident began, one lane southbound was re-opened using the outside breakdown lane. The left lane of I-75 Northbound was briefly closed and reopened.

TRENDING: VIDEO: GPD officer gives Narcan to fellow officer exposed to drugs

Firefighters ask drivers to use caution and expect delays.

No injuries have been reported.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.