Bradford County Communities in Schools will hold a golf tournament in Alachua

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Communities Fore Kids 16th annual golf tournament will be in Alachua on Friday.

It is sponsored by Bradford County Communities in Schools.

Their goal is to bring community resources and caring adults into schools so all children have the tools they need to succeed.

The tournament will begin around 12:40 p.m. and run until 9 p.m.

It will be held at the Turkey Creek Golf Course in Alachua.

