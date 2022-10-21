Bradford County Communities in Schools will hold a golf tournament in Alachua

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Communities Fore Kids 16th annual golf tournament will be in Alachua on Friday.

It is sponsored by Bradford County Communities in Schools.

Their goal is to bring community resources and caring adults into schools so all children have the tools they need to succeed.

TRENDING: Gov. Desantis and Alachua County Republicans gather for 20th annual Black Tie and Blue Jeans BBQ

The tournament will begin around 12:40 p.m. and run until 9 p.m.

It will be held at the Turkey Creek Golf Course in Alachua.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.