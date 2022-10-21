Chuck Clemons takes on Brandon Peters for House District 22

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The House District 22 seat is up for grabs as the incumbent Chuck Clemons is taking on Brandon Peters for a seat in the Florida house.

Clemons served in the formerly District 21 seat since 2016. He’s running for his fourth and final term in what is now District 22.

“I’ve learned the ropes and I’ve passed more bills last session than any other member in the Florida House,” said Clemons.

He is taking on newcomer Brandon Peters beat out Olysha Magruder in the Democratic primary by 556 votes.

“I’m running because the people of District 22 deserve better than their current representation,” said Peters.

Fixing the rising cost of insurance on homes was one goal Clemons said he would like to accomplish.

“I’ve been increasingly disturbed about the insurance crisis that has only been exacerbated by Hurricane Ian. The cost of insurance in the state of Florida has risen dramatically.”

But Peters said Clemons wants to take away the voting rights of Alachua County voters by creating single-member county commission districts.

“To take away the voice of the people in Alachua County by denying them the right to vote for all five of their county commissioners. The people here have enshrined what they want in terms of a county commission election structure.”

The Sadowski trust fund is an annual revenue source to help affordable housing projects throughout the state. But lately, the money has been used for other reasons.

Both candidates gave their thought on how they would keep these funds strictly for housing purposes only.

“We must make sure that programs like sail and ship which seek to expand the existing inventory of dwelling structures throughout the state of Florida are robustly funded,” said Peters.

But Clemons said they’ve raised more money this year for affordable housing.

“We afforded more money from the Sadowski fund to build affordable housing than in the recent two decades and I’m looking forward to even more money from the Sadowski fund in the 2023 legislative session.”

One issue is the price of prescription drugs going up and Clemons added if he’s elected he’ll find a way to cut out the middleman to help Floridians.

“The PBM’s or the middlemen who are the ones that are getting the rebates and the kickbacks from the pharmaceutical companies thus if we could streamline and do something to reduce that middle person’s cut we could reduce prescription drugs for all.”

According to Peters expanding Medicaid would solve the problem.

“We’re talking billions of dollars every single year. If we did that if we brought Medicaid expansion to the state of Florida we would be able to have rural healthcare. Right now in my county, we don’t even have an emergency room.”

So far Clemons has raised more than $324,000 for his campaign compared to a little more than $150,000 for Peters.

