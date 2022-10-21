Columbia County Commissioners meet at the Richardson Community Center

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 12:34 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Commissioners don’t want advice, they want accountability.

Following an investigation into the use of taxpayer money at the Richardson Community Center, the Columbia County commission made a change to the board that runs it.

Commissioners voted unanimously to change the current Richardson Community Advisory Board to a Community Board that has more responsibility.

The current board announced changes they would make to ensure county employees will no longer be used to run the center.

