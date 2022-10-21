Crash on U.S. 301 leaves one dead, two hurt

There was a deadly crash at US 301.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 12:34 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) - One person is dead and two others are injured after a crash on U.S. Highway 301 on Thursday night.

Florida Highway Patrol, Alachua County Fire Rescue, Melrose Fire Department, and the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office went to the scene in the area of Orange Heights.

Crews found two vehicles with heavy damage and several injured passengers. Three people were transported to a hospital with serious injuries, and one died in the ER.

Alachua County Fire Rescue crews respond to deadly crash on U.S. 301
Alachua County Fire Rescue crews respond to deadly crash on U.S. 301(ACFR)

Traffic in both northbound lanes was backed up for several hours after this crash. FHP officials are investigating the cause of this crash.

TRENDING: Teen driver hit and killed Ocala man

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Ian causes a tree to fall on a home in Gainesville
HURRICANE IAN Live Blog: Ian Heads to South Carolina
Lucian Flaitz, 29, ALachua County Jail booking photo
High Springs teenager sent to ER after cook makes burger laced with THC oil
Residents said this will cause flooding and ruin the agriculture.
Marion County residents react to a potential housing development coming to their area
Polk County Deputy Sheriff Blane lane, 21, killed in the line of duty
21-year-old Polk County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed serving felony warrant

Latest News

(FILE) Graphic of a school hallway with gun and MCPS logo overlayed
Forest High School locked down after gun found on campus
Lessons from Hurricane Michael being applied to Ian recovery
Florida special session eyed on taxes, insurance following Hurricane Ian
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Annual Red Ribbon Week in Ocala aims to reduce impact of drugs on youth
Annual Red Ribbon Week in Ocala aims to reduce impact of drugs on youth
27th Annual Powell Family Memorial Event to host Toys for Tots event
27th Annual Powell Family Memorial Event to host Toys for Tots event