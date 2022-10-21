Crash on U.S. 301 leaves one dead, two hurt

ORANGE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) - One person is dead and two others are injured after a crash on U.S. Highway 301 on Thursday night.

Florida Highway Patrol, Alachua County Fire Rescue, Melrose Fire Department, and the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office went to the scene in the area of Orange Heights.

Crews found two vehicles with heavy damage and several injured passengers. Three people were transported to a hospital with serious injuries, and one died in the ER.

Alachua County Fire Rescue crews respond to deadly crash on U.S. 301 (ACFR)

Traffic in both northbound lanes was backed up for several hours after this crash. FHP officials are investigating the cause of this crash.

