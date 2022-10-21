Deadly crash on US 301 in Alachua County

There was a deadly crash at US 301.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 12:34 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A deadly crash blocked all lanes on US 301 in Alachua County.

According to FHP troopers, the crash happened a little before 8 this evening.

The crash happened just south of Orange Heights near State Road 26.

We’ll have more details as they become available.

