Deadly crash on US 301 in Alachua County
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 12:34 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A deadly crash blocked all lanes on US 301 in Alachua County.
According to FHP troopers, the crash happened a little before 8 this evening.
The crash happened just south of Orange Heights near State Road 26.
We’ll have more details as they become available.
