Dixie County investigators will try new option to track down identity of Little Dixie Doe

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Researchers are not giving up on one of North Central Florida’s oldest cold cases.

Dixie county investigators are trying a new option in tracking down the identity of Little Dixie Doe.

After an online fundraising campaign, supporters have raised $5,000 on the website, DNA Solves, to try an advanced technique to identify the newborn girl, whose body was found in 1990.

Supporters hope that a more comprehensive profile might identify the infant or her family.

