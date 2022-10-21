Dixie County investigators will try new option to track down identity of Little Dixie Doe
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 2:00 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Researchers are not giving up on one of North Central Florida’s oldest cold cases.
Dixie county investigators are trying a new option in tracking down the identity of Little Dixie Doe.
After an online fundraising campaign, supporters have raised $5,000 on the website, DNA Solves, to try an advanced technique to identify the newborn girl, whose body was found in 1990.
Supporters hope that a more comprehensive profile might identify the infant or her family.
