Family prepares to sue after inmate death at Alachua County Jail

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The family of an inmate who authorities say committed suicide in the Alachua County jail is preparing to sue.

Central Florida Attorney Orlando Sheppard confirmed to TV20, he is pursuing a wrongful death suit on behalf of the family of Caleb Fink, 24, who died in the custody of the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office.

A lawsuit has yet to be filed but staff confirms the suit is coming.

Fink was found dead in his cell on Sept. 20, 2022, around 5 p.m. Shortly after the incident, Fink’s sister told TV20 that the inmate went to jail guards to report threats he was facing.

The 24-year-old was sentenced in August 2022 for violating his probation related to charges of drug possession.

