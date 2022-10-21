Florida soccer team loses at home to Vanderbilt, 5-2

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida soccer team’s winless streak in the Southeastern Conference continued Thursday evening, after enduring a 5-2 loss, at home, to Vanderbilt.

The Gators (2-12-1) suffered their sixth defeat in conference play by surrendering a trio of first half goals to the Commodores (10-2-3), followed by two more before the final whistle ended the game.

The orange and blue allowed the first goal of the match on a corner kick in the 19th minute of play. Peyton Cutshall corralled a loose ball off the corner kick on the left side of the box, then, she knocked it into the upper right corner of the goal to give the Commodores a 1-0 advantage.

Three minutes later, Amber Nguyen took a free kick from 30 yards out and was able to kick it just high enough to where Gators Keeper Alexa Goldberg couldn’t get more than a finger tip on it, as it fell into the back of the net to boost Vanderbilt’s lead to 2-0.

Florida finally answered off a corner kick of their own. Delaney Tauzel took the corner in the 27th minute from the left corner and booted the ball right into the box, where Madison Young’s head met the sphere and hammered into the Commodores net to cut the deficit to 2-1.

Right before the half, though, it was the visiting team that added one more to their total. Reagan Kelly notched her first goal of the evening in the 29th minute to give the Commodores a 3-1 advantage.

The second half witnessed each team continue their scoring, but again, it was more in favor on the Commmodores. Kelly finished off her night with her second and final goal of the contest off a cross into the box from Nguyen with nearly a wide open look at the net in the 60th minute. Her second of the match boosted the score to 4-1.

An own goal by Vandy helped give Florida a spark of hope when it cut the deficit to 4-2, but that was short-lived once Abi Brighton netted the fifth and final goal of match in the 72nd minute.

Florida will now travel to No. 3 Alabama to play the Crimson Tide on Sunday, October 23.

