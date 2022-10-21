Forest High School locked down after gun found on campus

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies have locked down an Ocala high school after a gun was found on campus.

According to the sheriff’s office, Forest High School was locked down after a firearm was found in a restroom at the school. Deputies are working to determine there are no additional threats to students and staff.

Deputies ask parents not to respond to pick up their children. The sheriff’s office will release a notice when the scene is clear.

In 2018, Forest High School was on the scene of a shooting that injured one student.

