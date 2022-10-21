Forest High School locked down after gun found on campus

(FILE) Graphic of a school hallway with gun and MCPS logo overlayed
(FILE) Graphic of a school hallway with gun and MCPS logo overlayed(MGN)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies have locked down an Ocala high school after a gun was found on campus.

According to the sheriff’s office, Forest High School was locked down after a firearm was found in a restroom at the school. Deputies are working to determine there are no additional threats to students and staff.

Deputies ask parents not to respond to pick up their children. The sheriff’s office will release a notice when the scene is clear.

In 2018, Forest High School was on the scene of a shooting that injured one student.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Ian causes a tree to fall on a home in Gainesville
HURRICANE IAN Live Blog: Ian Heads to South Carolina
Lucian Flaitz, 29, ALachua County Jail booking photo
High Springs teenager sent to ER after cook makes burger laced with THC oil
Residents said this will cause flooding and ruin the agriculture.
Marion County residents react to a potential housing development coming to their area
Polk County Deputy Sheriff Blane lane, 21, killed in the line of duty
21-year-old Polk County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed serving felony warrant

Latest News

Lessons from Hurricane Michael being applied to Ian recovery
Florida special session eyed on taxes, insurance following Hurricane Ian
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Annual Red Ribbon Week in Ocala aims to reduce impact of drugs on youth
Annual Red Ribbon Week in Ocala aims to reduce impact of drugs on youth
27th Annual Powell Family Memorial Event to host Toys for Tots event
27th Annual Powell Family Memorial Event to host Toys for Tots event