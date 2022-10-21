Former Alachua County commissioner challenges incumbent state Sen. Perry

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Incumbent Sen. Keith Perry and Democratic opponent Rodney Long are running for the District 9 state Senate seat.

Perry, a business owner who’s served in the seat since 2016, says property tax issues are a priority. He says scams are a large part of the issue.

“In the last two years we’ve had a billion dollars on losses to insurance companies mainly through scams, so what we’ve got to put guard rails up,” said Perry. “We got to do more though.”

Perry’s challenger, Democratic candidate Rodney long, says Perry and the legislature have failed to address the issue. Long works as a real estate broker and supports fully funding the Sadowski Trust Fund.

“There was no relief given to consumers, however, the legislature did give a $2 billion bailout to insures but they’re not passing any of those savings along,” explained Long.

Long formerly served as a mayor and city commissioner in Gainesville, as well as an Alachua County commissioner. He is also pushing for more funding for affordable housing.

“I think we need to look at affordable housing there is a $400,000 housing shortage in the state of Florida right now and, coupled with that, supply and demand determine the cost of housing,” said Long.

Perry says the University of Florida is a priority as he works to create new opportunities in the arts with music.

“I pushed for a new building of the school music on the University of Florida campus, that’s been my number one priority,” explained Perry. “If you look at the University of Florida, it’s a top 5 university. If you look at their school of music it’s kind of the missing link.”

