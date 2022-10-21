Gator Insider: State of the program

Florida sits at 4-3 on its bye week
Gator Insider
By Chris Pinson
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Week eight of the college football season signals a bye for the Florida football team. With a record of 4-3, the Gators have excelled in some areas and come up woefully short in others. TV20′s Gator Insider Steve Russell details the successes and failures of each unit in Billy Napier’s first season as head coach.

