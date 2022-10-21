Gov. Desantis and Alachua County Republicans gather for 20th annual Black Tie and Blue Jeans BBQ

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ronald Reagan Black Tie and Blue Jeans Barbecue brought republicans in Alachua County for a fundraising event, and the governor as a guest speaker.

“I’m really enthusiastic that he’s here,” shared attendee Mike Whitehead.

The event sold out at Legacy Park in the city of Alachua, and venue officials said more than 1000 people showed up.

Mayor Gib Coerper said the city was happy to host the event on it’s 20th anniversary.

“Well it’s awesome, really awesome because we’re going to have over 1,000 people here and we got a guest speaker that knocks it out of the park,” stated Mayor Coerper.

The event helped raise money for republican campaigns.

This year Governor Ron Desantis delivered the keynote speech and was joined by elected leaders like congresswoman Kat Cammack, State House Representative Chuck Clemons and State Senator Keith Perry.

“We always have outstanding speaker. Governor Ron Desantis was just the cherry on top of the sundae,” said Whitehead.

However, not everyone thought his appearance was that enjoyable. County democrats rallied nearby to protest his appearance.

Attendees said they enjoyed the barbecue, music, and even the fundraising during the event.

“Election is only twenty days away. Everybody is excited about it and we want that to happen and we’re glad we could do this here,” stated Mayor Coerper.

This was governor Ron Desantis’ first visit of the year in Alachua County.

