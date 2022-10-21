John Martin has been named Hawthorne interim city manager
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 1:58 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - Turmoil at Hawthorne City Hall has taken a new turn.
Social media posts confirm longtime community activist John Martin has been named interim city manager.
TRENDING: Teen driver hit and killed Ocala man
Longtime Manager Ellen Vause resigned in the spring of 2021, and was eventually replaced by Wendy Sapp, who took over the permanent role a year ago.
Martin says he will step in to the interim role beginning Monday.
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.