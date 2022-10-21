John Martin has been named Hawthorne interim city manager

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - Turmoil at Hawthorne City Hall has taken a new turn.

Social media posts confirm longtime community activist John Martin has been named interim city manager.

Longtime Manager Ellen Vause resigned in the spring of 2021, and was eventually replaced by Wendy Sapp, who took over the permanent role a year ago.

Martin says he will step in to the interim role beginning Monday.

