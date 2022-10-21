Marion County Pets: Nyella, Duke, and Gizmo

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.

First is the park loving Nyella. This 4-year-old pup loves to go on walks and is looking for a swimming buddy.

Next is the cubby but oh so loveable Duke. This dog-o is deaf but he knows sign language and is looking for a forever home.

Lastly is the love bug Gizmo. This very social kitty is welcoming to all and wants someone to cuddle up with in this cold weather.

The adoption fee for all dogs and cats is only $50 and includes their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations and microchips.

Call Marion County Animal Services for more information or visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday.

To see all the pets available for adoption visit marioncountyfl.org/animal.

