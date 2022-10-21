Ocala Municipal Services temporary no-disconnect policy is set to expire

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A policy to give some leniency to Ocala Municipal Services customers will end soon.

The city’s temporary no-disconnect policy expires Monday.

The disconnection policy for past due balances picks back up Tuesday.

Customers who are having a hard time paying their utility bills can contact a service representative to make payment arrangements or enroll in the city’s pre-paid billing program.

