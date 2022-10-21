State Officials are calling for an investigation regrading Single Member Districts video

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The offices of State Senator Keith Perry and Representative Chuck Clemons sent a letter to Alachua county regarding videos they uploaded on YouTube that could be in violation of elections statute.



The statute, which went into effect July 1st, states local government can’t produce any content of a political nature with public funds.

“That’s not what taxpayers want to see their money used for and that’s why we clarified it in law. That’s not their role anyway, they should’ve taken it down and never produced it,” said State Senator Keith Perry. “Now they are in violation of law maintaining it on their website.”

Communications Director Mark Sexton said he’s confused by the letter. He said no laws were broken because the video was uploaded months before the bill was signed.

We are a little bit confused by the letter that was sent to the division of elections. The video they are referencing to was produced to express the county’s commissions opinion about the idea back in February,” said Sexton. “This was before the bill put the referendum on the ballot concerning single family districts.”

On another note, flyers ‘supporting’ Single Member Districts in Alachua county were found in the Lincoln Estates Neighborhood.

Alachua County NAACP President Evelyn Foxx said the NAACP in Alachua County does not support single member districts.

“The flyers was sent out in an African American Neighborhood,” said Foxx. “People called concerned because it was something our community does not support.”

Foxx wants local law enforcement to investigate where the flyers came from.

