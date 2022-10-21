University of Florida celebrates 60 years of undergraduate integration

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida alumni and staff honored the first black students to attend undergraduate studies as the institution was integrated 60 years ago.

Friday’s events included a tour of the Institute of Black Culture, a recognition lunch, panel conversation, networking hour, and a cultural exploration.

1962 was the year bachelor’s studies were integrated and Judge Stephen Mickle was the first black student to receive a bachelor’s degree three years later.

Officials say the growth in black leadership across campus is empowering.

“I’m really excited to hear from our pioneers and some of our firsts too,” said Brian Danforth, executive director of the UF Alumni Association. “We have several black deans who are the first to be in that position for their respective colleges, something that some of these pioneers may have never thought would have happened.”

Alumni say celebrating the growth of the university’s treatment of minority students should help increase black student enrollment

