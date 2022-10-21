University of Florida will hold a celebration for 60 years of undergraduate integration

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida will celebrate 60 years of undergraduate integration on Friday.

The celebration will start at 10 a.m. and will end at 5 p.m.

It will be held at the Samuel P. Harn Museum of Art.

That is located at 3259 Hull Rd in Gainesville.

The celebration will include a recognition lunch, panel conversation, networking hour and a cultural exploration.

