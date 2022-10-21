VIDEO: GPD officer gives Narcan to fellow officer exposed to drugs

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Police Department is releasing additional information about an incident where two officers were given medical treatment for apparent drug exposure.

Officers say in August, two officers were exposed to a white powdery substance, initially thought to be fentanyl, while arresting someone accused of stealing from the Wawa store on West University Avenue.

Department officials confirm the drug was actually Dimethylpentylone, commonly known as bath salts.

While one of the officers was turning in the drug as evidence, he called for emergency services. Body camera video shows department supervisors administering Narcan nasal spray, a treatment for narcotics overdoses.

GPD is releasing additional information about an incident where two officers were given treatment for drug exposure

Then a second officer, who went to the jail to book the suspect in the Alachua County Jail also began to experience symptoms. The officer was also given Narcan.

Both officers were taken to UF Health Shands for additional treatment.

RELATED: Narcan given to GPD officers after narcotics exposure

Our media partners at News4Jax spoke anonymously with one of the officers who came in contact with the narcotics.

He said he was struggling to breathe and that it felt like the walls were closing in on him. Co-workers called 911 as the situation started to escalate.

The officer said it is unclear how he and his partner got exposed, but he is grateful they both survived.

“I don’t know if it was inhaled or somehow it got on us when we opened up the package because it was powdery,” the officer said.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.