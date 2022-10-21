Volleyball district title matches: Santa Fe, Oak Hall earn sweeps

Oak Hall, Union Co., Dixie Co. join Santa Fe as district champs
By Kevin Wells
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WCJB) -It was district championship night in high school volleyball across North Central Florida, and automatic spots to regional tournaments were on the line for winners.

In Class 4A-District 5, defending state champion Santa Fe improved to 25-2 by sweeping North Marion 25-10, 25-8, 25-16. The Raiders, who came into the week ranked No. 1 in Class 4A, will certainly be a top seed for the regional tournament beginning next week.

In Class 1A-District 6, Union County toppled No. 1 seed Branford 20-25, 25-15, 25-19, 25-20. It was Dixie County edging Newberry in five sets in the finals of Class 1A-District 7. The Bears won the final set, 16-14, scoring the last five points of the match.

In Class 3A-District 4, Trinity Catholic downed Trinity Prep in four sets, while GHS fell to New Smyrna Beach in four sets in the finals of Class 6A-District 4. And in Tallahassee, Vanguard swept top seed Lincoln on the road for the crown in Class 5A-District 2, 25-14, 25-21, 25-18.

The FHSAA will unveil its state tournament brackets sometime this weekend, and it’ll become apparent which of the district runners-up will still be included in the playoff field.

