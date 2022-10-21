‘You have to always watch your back’: Residents react to inmate captured after escaping the Gilchrist County jail

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s not every day an inmate escapes jail, but around 11am at the Gilchrist County jail 51-year-old Frank DeSalvo threw his clothes over the razor wire, scaled the fence, and ran into nearby woods.

The correctional deputies were outside with him in a secure location overseeing visitation.

“The guards saw him attempting to get over the fence and by the time they could get out of their secured location into the rec area he already scaled the fence and was already almost to the wood line,” said Undersheriff Robert Willis.

Trenton High School was placed on lockdown and a worker at the nearby Hitchcocks said she saw DeSalvo in orange shorts by the movie rental machine. Debby Tarafa was at the same machine and gave her thoughts on the whole situation.

“I would be real careful it surprised me what this lady said that was just telling us he was up here while she was up here getting a movie or she just got off work and you just never know,” said Tarafa.

DeSalvo was hurt during the escape, but it still took search dogs and helicopters from multiple agencies to capture him after three hours on the run.

He’s been in state prison three times and is currently in jail on a charge of attacking an elderly woman.

“The first thing that comes to my mind is the concern of the victim. The victim in his case, what they must be feeling when they hear this person who has done bad things to me may be on their loose, and are they going to do this again to me? We immediately sent resources to make sure that wasn’t the case,” said Willis.

DeSalvo is being held on more than a million dollar bond for felony and misdemeanor charges and additional charges are pending for other jurisdictions.

