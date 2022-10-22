Child, 2 others sent to hospital after Tesla careens off highway

Hawaii authorities say three people were injured Friday morning when an SUV went off the highway.
Hawaii authorities say three people were injured Friday morning when an SUV went off the highway.(Honolulu EMS)
By KHNL/KGMB Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 8:46 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/KGMB/Gray News) - Authorities in Hawaii are investigating a serious crash that injured three people Friday morning.

KHNL/KGMB reports paramedics in Honolulu responded to a crash that involved an SUV that went off a highway in Makakilo at about 11 a.m.

Authorities said a child and two women were injured in the crash as the SUV, which appears to be a Tesla, went off the highway and slammed into a wall in a nearby neighborhood.

According to first responders, a 5-year-old boy and a 25-year-old woman were in serious condition following the incident. A 52-year-old woman was also injured in the crash and taken to the hospital with stable vital signs.

Police are investigating what led to the crash that involved another vehicle.

Copyright 2022 KHNL/KGMB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Ian causes a tree to fall on a home in Gainesville
HURRICANE IAN Live Blog: Ian Heads to South Carolina
Lucian Flaitz, 29, ALachua County Jail booking photo
High Springs teenager sent to ER after cook makes burger laced with THC oil
Residents said this will cause flooding and ruin the agriculture.
Marion County residents react to a potential housing development coming to their area
Polk County Deputy Sheriff Blane lane, 21, killed in the line of duty
21-year-old Polk County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed serving felony warrant

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University, Friday,...
Biden: Nearly 22M have already requested student loan relief
President Joe Biden speaks during a Democratic National Committee event at the Howard Theatre,...
Biden: Some in GOP not running out of concern for well-being
FILE - President Joe Biden delivers remarks about the formal launch of the application program...
Court temporarily blocks Biden’s student loan forgiveness
FILE - In a photo provided by USC Athletics, former Southern California player Matthew Gee...
Trial starts in concussion case of dead USC football player