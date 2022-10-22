‘My heart was racing’: A gun on campus prompts lockdown in Forest High school

By Zitlali Solache
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A normal Friday at school ended with students leaving campus fearful after Forest High school went on lockdown.

“First I was sitting there and somebody told me that there was a gun in the bathroom,” said student Slayden Fisher.

Marion County Sheriff’s deputies said the campus closed after finding a firearm in a school bathroom.

“I was immediately nervous because I am a freshman I’ve never experienced anything like this before so I heard the lockdown alert and people started banging on our door trying to come in and stuff,” shared student Jack Belcher.

School officials and law enforcement said the lockdown was a precaution and no other threat was found.

Other students said they were terrified and reached out to their families during their moments of fear, especially because this isn’t the first time a gun has been found on campus.

“I texted my sister first to check on her,” said student Jordan Wigginton. “Then I texted my mom and then I texted my mom because those were the only texts that were going through.”

Back in 2018, a 17-year-old student was shot and injured at this very school.

“There’s a lot of security footage for our detectives and deputies to go through,” share MSCO Leitenant Paul Bloom. “A lot of students to talk to interview that kind of thing. It won’t be something rapidly completed but it will be thorough.”

Deputies hope to find more information about where the gun came from as they investigate.

