Sports Overtime Week Nine

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Week Nine of high school football began with seven undefeated teams in North Central Florida, and five of them came out unscathed. Bradford, ranked No. 1 in Class 2A-Suburban this week, continued its impressive run with a 44-0 pounding of Dunnellon in the TV20 Game of the Week. The Tornadoes reached 8-0 with the victory.

NCFL High School Football: Week Nine

Bradford def. Dunnellon, 44-0

Hawthorne def. North Marion,13-0

Bartram Trail def. Buchholz, 21-6

Newberry def. P.K. Yonge, 42-14

Eastside def. Belleview ,16-14

St. Augustine def. GHS, 58-0

Lake Weir def. Umatilla, 24-17

East Ridge def. West Port, 7-6

Lake Minneola def. Forest, 35-7

FSU High def. Chiefland, 42-21

Union County def. Santa Fe, 42-14

St. Francis @ Oak Hall (DNF)

Lafayette def. Trenton, 42-0

Columbia def. Gadsden County, 35-22

Williston def. Bronson, 42-0

Branford def. Cedar Creek Christian, 49-28

Keystone Heights def. Taylor, 38-0

Interlachen def. Halifax Academy, 46-0

Fort White def. Ridgeview, 32-15

Cambridge Christian def. Dixie County, 27-6

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.