Sports Overtime Week Nine
Interlachen, Hawthorne, Williston, and Oak Hall join Bradford among the ranks of the unbeaten
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Week Nine of high school football began with seven undefeated teams in North Central Florida, and five of them came out unscathed. Bradford, ranked No. 1 in Class 2A-Suburban this week, continued its impressive run with a 44-0 pounding of Dunnellon in the TV20 Game of the Week. The Tornadoes reached 8-0 with the victory.
NCFL High School Football: Week Nine
Bradford def. Dunnellon, 44-0
Hawthorne def. North Marion,13-0
Bartram Trail def. Buchholz, 21-6
Newberry def. P.K. Yonge, 42-14
Eastside def. Belleview ,16-14
St. Augustine def. GHS, 58-0
Lake Weir def. Umatilla, 24-17
East Ridge def. West Port, 7-6
Lake Minneola def. Forest, 35-7
FSU High def. Chiefland, 42-21
Union County def. Santa Fe, 42-14
St. Francis @ Oak Hall (DNF)
Lafayette def. Trenton, 42-0
Columbia def. Gadsden County, 35-22
Williston def. Bronson, 42-0
Branford def. Cedar Creek Christian, 49-28
Keystone Heights def. Taylor, 38-0
Interlachen def. Halifax Academy, 46-0
Fort White def. Ridgeview, 32-15
Cambridge Christian def. Dixie County, 27-6
