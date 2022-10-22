Sports Overtime Week Nine

Interlachen, Hawthorne, Williston, and Oak Hall join Bradford among the ranks of the unbeaten
Bradford crushes Dunnellon in the TV20 Game of the Week
By Kevin Wells
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 12:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Week Nine of high school football began with seven undefeated teams in North Central Florida, and five of them came out unscathed. Bradford, ranked No. 1 in Class 2A-Suburban this week, continued its impressive run with a 44-0 pounding of Dunnellon in the TV20 Game of the Week. The Tornadoes reached 8-0 with the victory.

NCFL High School Football: Week Nine

Bradford def. Dunnellon, 44-0

Hawthorne def. North Marion,13-0

Bartram Trail def. Buchholz, 21-6

Newberry def. P.K. Yonge, 42-14

Eastside def. Belleview ,16-14

St. Augustine def. GHS, 58-0

Lake Weir def. Umatilla, 24-17

East Ridge def. West Port, 7-6

Lake Minneola def. Forest, 35-7

FSU High def. Chiefland, 42-21

Union County def. Santa Fe, 42-14

St. Francis @ Oak Hall (DNF)

Lafayette def. Trenton, 42-0

Columbia def. Gadsden County, 35-22

Williston def. Bronson, 42-0

Branford def. Cedar Creek Christian, 49-28

Keystone Heights def. Taylor, 38-0

Interlachen def. Halifax Academy, 46-0

Fort White def. Ridgeview, 32-15

Cambridge Christian def. Dixie County, 27-6

