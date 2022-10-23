Florida Softball team edges Florida State in fall exhibition

Reagen Walsh drove in three runs in Gators win.
Florida softball team.
Florida softball team.(wcjb)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For the second straight game the Florida softball team won its fall exhibition contest, at home.

The Gators defeated Florida State 5-3 at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium, thanks to a three-run day at the plate by Reagen Walsh.

In the bottom of the 1st, with the Gators leading 1-0, Walsh came to bat with the bases loaded, and slapped a single to left field to plate Kendra Falby, and Skylar Wallace to boost the Orange and Blue’s advantage 3-0.

Their lead was short lived, though. In the top of the 2nd Hallie Wacaser cranked a three run home run off Elizabeth Hightower to left field to tie the game 3-3.

However, Hightower did manage induce a double play in the top of the 3rd, as Walsh scooped a ground ball, tagged the runner going to second base and threw the ball to turn two and in the third.

Walsh’s big day wasn’t over yet, though. In the bottom of the 5th, she drove in her third and final RBI with a line drive to the left field wall. The hard hit ball plated Christina Wellen to put Florida back in front 4-3.

Florida’s final run came from Avery Goelz, who hit a solo home run to right center in the bottom of the 7th.

Up next Florida is a home game against USF.

