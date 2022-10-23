Gainesville Pride Festival

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The LGBTQ plus community celebrated with pride festival, after a 2 year hiatus, in Gainesville.

The Pride Community Center of North Central Florida hosted the event at Bo Diddley Plaza.

There were vendors, entertainers, food trucks, and other activities available for attendees.

Members and allies of the LGBTQ plus community wore rainbow accessories to show off their pride.

TRENDING: Hundreds of people stride against breast cancer

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.