Hundreds of people stride against breast cancer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Gainesville brought hundreds of men and women to help fight this deadly disease at the third annual breast cancer walk.

Survivors, patients, and supporters put on their running shoes to walk, or run to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer research.

According to the American Cancer Society, the disease affects about 1 in 8 women and it takes the lives of over 43,000 women. About 290,000 people will be diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022 alone.

Two-time breast cancer survivor Linda Miller said supporting fellow survivors is important.

“I’m here with my best friend who also is a two-time breast cancer survivor. I love to come for the support for myself and for other people,” said Miller. “And any way you could help, I feel you should help”

Event host Fitz Koehler, who is also a breast cancer survivor, said the work to end the disease is far from over.

“This matters. This participation, these fundraisers, these people coming out walking they’ve actually impacted this disease,” said Koehler. “It’s gone from a disease that was taking far too many mothers, sisters, and wives. Now we have a 94% cure rate and that’s great but it’s not good enough”

This year’s campaign theme was ‘Real men wear pink’, where men showed up in numbers to support their loved ones including Masceo Harmon. He said he traveled all the way from Tennessee to support his aunt.

“I have another auntie and an in-law auntie out here.” said Harmon. “She beat cancer so, it’s very important to be out here.”

The funds collected will go toward supporting breast cancer patients, research, and education.

