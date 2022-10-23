Patriot Service Dogs are a finalist for the Defender Service Awards

Patriot Service Dogs is a finalist in a nation competition.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida military service dog organization is in the running to win a national award.

Based in Marion County, “Patriot Service Dogs” is one of 5 finalists for the Defender Service Awards.

This organization provides trained service dogs for veterans for free to help them with obstacles like PTSD, mobility issues and brain injuries.

This competition is held by Range Rover and Chase Bank to honor organizations that help veterans.

You can cast your vote for the winner at the link below!

https://www.landroverusa.com/experiences/events-and-sponsorships/defender-service-awards/vote/veterans-outreach.html

TRENDING: Residents had a “Fang-tastic” time at 18th annual Batfest

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Ian causes a tree to fall on a home in Gainesville
HURRICANE IAN Live Blog: Ian Heads to South Carolina
Lucian Flaitz, 29, ALachua County Jail booking photo
High Springs teenager sent to ER after cook makes burger laced with THC oil
Residents said this will cause flooding and ruin the agriculture.
Marion County residents react to a potential housing development coming to their area
Polk County Deputy Sheriff Blane lane, 21, killed in the line of duty
21-year-old Polk County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed serving felony warrant

Latest News

Florida softball team edges Florida State in fall exhibition
Patriot Dog Awards
BATFEST
BATFEST
Breast cancer walk
Breast cancer walk