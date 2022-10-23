Patriot Service Dogs are a finalist for the Defender Service Awards

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida military service dog organization is in the running to win a national award.

Based in Marion County, “Patriot Service Dogs” is one of 5 finalists for the Defender Service Awards.

This organization provides trained service dogs for veterans for free to help them with obstacles like PTSD, mobility issues and brain injuries.

This competition is held by Range Rover and Chase Bank to honor organizations that help veterans.

