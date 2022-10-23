Pride Community Center of North Central Florida hosted a pride festival after a two-year hiatus

Gainesville Pride Festival
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 12:17 AM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The LGBTQ plus community celebrated with pride festival, after a two-year hiatus, in Gainesville.

The Pride Community Center of North Central Florida hosted the event at Bo Diddley Plaza.

There were vendors, entertainers, food trucks, and other activities available for attendees.

Members and allies of the LGBTQ plus community wore rainbow accessories to show off their pride.

