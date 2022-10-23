Residents had a “Fang-tastic” time at 18th annual Batfest

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Hundreds of people gathered at Lubee Bat Conservancy for their biggest fundraising event.

The family-friendly festival was filled with activities, food trucks, local breweries, performances, and most importantly--bats.

Guests lined up to speak with Bat Experts and view some of the world’s largest bats and native species.

Batfest organizers said their overall goal was to educate people on the true nature of bats.

We’re learning about vampire bats since there are a lot of misconceptions about them. We do teach about a lot of the myths that surround bats,” said Animal Keeper Meghan Ingson. “And of course, if you go down our core habit hallway, people can talk to keeper staff that works here with the bats every single day.”

All funds raised will go toward bat conservation and medical care.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.