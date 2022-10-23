UF gymnast Leanne Wong to represent Team USA at World Gymnastics Championships

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - America’s roster for the World Gymnastics Championships is officially set and Florida’s Leanne Wong is just one of six gymnast who qualified for the team.

Wong, who won a silver medal in the All-Around competition and a bronze on the floor at the 2021 World Championships in Japan, earned a roster spot for Team USA after two days of tryouts in Katy, Texas.

Wong is joined by Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, Skye Blakely, Lisa Zeiss and Shilese Jones. Jones won Friday’s all-around event to earn the automatic berth to the team. Wong is just one of three U.S. gymnasts to compete as a collegiate in between consecutive World Championships.

