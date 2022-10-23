UF gymnast Leanne Wong to represent Team USA at World Gymnastics Championships

Wong won two medals at the 2021 World Championships in Japan
Gators gymnast Leanne Wong will compete for Team USA.
By Chris Pinson
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 12:02 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - America’s roster for the World Gymnastics Championships is officially set and Florida’s Leanne Wong is just one of six gymnast who qualified for the team.

Wong, who won a silver medal in the All-Around competition and a bronze on the floor at the 2021 World Championships in Japan, earned a roster spot for Team USA after two days of tryouts in Katy, Texas.

Wong is joined by Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, Skye Blakely, Lisa Zeiss and Shilese Jones. Jones won Friday’s all-around event to earn the automatic berth to the team. Wong is just one of three U.S. gymnasts to compete as a collegiate in between consecutive World Championships.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Ian causes a tree to fall on a home in Gainesville
HURRICANE IAN Live Blog: Ian Heads to South Carolina
Lucian Flaitz, 29, ALachua County Jail booking photo
High Springs teenager sent to ER after cook makes burger laced with THC oil
Residents said this will cause flooding and ruin the agriculture.
Marion County residents react to a potential housing development coming to their area
The four are accused of beating inmate Ronald Ingram, who died while being transported to a...
Bond denied for corrections officers that transported an inmate who died in Marion County

Latest News

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college...
Gator Insider: State of the program
The Florida soccer team.
Florida soccer team loses at home to Vanderbilt, 5-2
The Florida volleyball team.
Florida volleyball team swept at home by Georgia
Colin Castleton stands at the foul line during warmups before Florida plays Ole Miss.
UF’s Colin Castleton voted First Team All-SEC in the preseason