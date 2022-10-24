Alachua County Public Schools announces plan to make up days missed due to Hurricane Ian

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Many North Central Florida schools were closed during the days leading up to and as Hurricane Ian impacted the state and now those days have to be made up.

The Alachua County School District is adding a few minutes once a week to make up for the time missed due to the hurricane. Elementary schools will add 10 minutes of instruction time every early release Wednesday.

TRENDING: No protests allowed inside University of Florida buildings as board considers appointing Sen. Sasse president

The impacted schools are as follows: Alachua, Archer, Chiles, Foster, Glen Springs, Hidden Oak, High Springs (elementary grades only), Idylwild, Irby, Lake Forest, Littlewood, Meadowbrook, Metcalfe, Newberry Elementary, Norton, Parker, Rawlings, Shell, Talbot, Terwilliger, Wiles, Williams.

An updated school year calendar is available here.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.