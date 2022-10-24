Deadline to request mail-in ballots is October 29

Last day to request a mail-in ballot is the 29th of October.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It is less than one week away from an important election deadline.

Saturday, October 29 is the deadline to request a mail-in ballot.

You can request a vote-by-mail ballot online, in-person, over the phone, by mail or by email.

Once you do get your ballot, you should mail it a week before election day.

This is to make sure it gets to the supervisor of elections office by 7 p.m. on November 8.

